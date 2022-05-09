A small plane with three people aboard crashed down in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania Monday afternoon.

According to pahomepage, crews were called to the scene at St Peters Road around 12:30 p.m. for a reported plane crash.

Officials say that the three people who were aboard the plane were able to get out themselves after the plane crashed and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The plane took off from Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown earlier in the morning.

West Penn Township police say the plane had a single-engine failure and was attempting to get to the Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Carbon County when the plane touched down in a grassy area and flipped upside down.

This is a developing story.