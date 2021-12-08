Tiger Woods will compete in a 2021 golf tournament

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Woods posted a video on social media Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, of him swinging a wedge for the first time since badly injuring his right leg in a Feb. 23, 2021, car accident in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Tiger Woods is starting to make his comeback.

Tiger announced on Twitter that he will join his son Charlie and compete in the PNC Championship.

The PNC Championship is held on December 16-19 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The last time the public saw Tiger Woods play a round of golf was in December of 2020 during the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

Woods has been sidelined most of the year after he shattered his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg after an SUV crash in February.

