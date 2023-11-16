TikTokers are posting videos of sympathy for Osama Bin Ladan after reading “Letter To America”

In Letter to America, Bin Ladan explains the reasons for his attacks on the United States on September 11 and that the U.S’s role in the Middle East has been an issue for decades.

“I just read a Letter to America, and I will never look at life the same. I will never look at this country the same. Read it and let me know if you are going through an existential crisis in this very moment because in the last 20 minutes my entire viewpoint on the entire life I have believed has changed,” one TikToker said.

Another posted a video that “POV: you just read Bin Laden’s letter to America and the media is trying to bury it.”

The Guardian, a news publication, had “Letter to America” published online but since had it removed.

“This page previously displayed a document containing, in translation, the full text of Osama bin Laden’s “letter to the American people”, as reported in the Observer on Sunday 24 November 2002. The document, which was published here on the same day, was removed on 15 November 2023,” said The Guardian