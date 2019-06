Moms need a lot of energy to do what they do, and Tim Hortons is thanking mothers this Sunday.

On Mother’s Day, moms can get a free 52-ounce iced coffee at certain Tim Hortons restaurants. That’s nearly the size of an entire pot of coffee.

Here are the local Tim Hortons locations where you can get one:

884 National Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003

To get the free item, just ask for a mom-sized coffee.