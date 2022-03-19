BELMONT COUNTY OHIO (WTRF) – 6 years of delicious baked goods and treats.

Tina’s Sweet Celebrations in Martins Ferry is a fan favorite spot to grab a goodie.

Whether you’re in the mood for a cookie or need a cake for a birthday party, the sweet shop has an endless assortment of desserts.

Tina says from a young age, she fell in love with baking.

She says her grandma taught her and inspired her to open her own business.

I actually started out of my home about 12 years ago just doing cakes and decorated cookies and things, and then we found this retail space here. So, we I’ve made people’s wedding cakes and then I’ve been doing all of their children’s birthday cakes since then. It has been a really great experience. Tina Koller, Owner

She says she couldn’t be more thankful to do what she loves every day.

Next time you’re in Martins Ferry, stop by Tina’s Sweet Celebrations for all the sweetest treats.