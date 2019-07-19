Tips for the extreme heat

It’s that time of the year again. The heat is insane, reaching numbers of up to 105 degrees. And many people are heading straight for the pool to stay comfortable.

Well it’s supposed to be a record high. So, we’ll probably definitely be in the pool a little bit. Tons of water, lots of popscicles, and they love ice cream so we’ll probably do all of those things.” COURTNEY DODRILL- WV Resident

But when the heat gets too high the pool isn’t for everyone. Some people I caught up with said that they plan on staying indoors and avoiding the heat at all costs.

“If it gets real hot we’re jumping in the pool. Great pool here, huge. And then we’re going to hit the air conditioning if it gets too hot.” MIKE MAZZARELLA

“I think I might hang out by the pool. Probably stay indoors as much as possible and crank my AC up. That’s probably my plan.” RYAN PHELPS- WV Resident

If there’s one thing you should remember when gearing up for this weekend, its to apply sunscreen, avoid long exposures under the sun, and drink lots of water.