Tips to help you survive allergy season

May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.

Many across the country are experiencing severe allergy issues due to mild winter, which causes plants to produce pollen before spring time.

Good thing for you, the health experts at WVVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital have a few home remedies that will help lessen your symptoms.

Dr Jamie Evick. “Wash your sheets pretty frequently [and] vacuum a couple time a week,”said Dr. Jamie Evick, Vice President of Physicians Operations. “Use a damp or wet cloth to vacuum”