Tired of pollen season? Mold can give you the same symptoms

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The weather is not the only thing that’s all over the place right now, so are our allergies.

Seasonal allergies affect millions of people and those allergies are worsened by blooming flowers, trees, and grasses.

Medical Director of Corporate Health at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, Dr. Clark Milton said the pollen from those plants is used to fertilize other plants.

Mold spores can also become a problem with the warmer temperatures and rainy conditions.

Dr. Milton explained the side effects some experience from both seasonal allergies and mold are simply the body trying to protect itself.

The immune system sees that as foreign. And in some of us that are highly sensitized, its to clear them immediately. That why, get the pollen out of the eye, you have runny eyes. You have it in your nose, sneeze it out so it’s a cleansing mechanism from the immune system. Clark Milton, Medical Director of Corporate Health, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Milton said medication or staying indoors is the best way to combat seasonal allergies, and prevention is the best way to avoid mold.