TJ’s Sports Garden to host big games this weekend, plus NYE celebration

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Some of the biggest football games of 2020 are set for kickoff in the final days of the year, and TJ’S Sports garden Restaurant will play host to your favorite teams on their several large Tv’s.

It all starts tomorrow night– new years eve– with WVU vs. Army in the Liberty bowl! Kickoff is set for 4 pm, but Tj’s will be open from 11 am until 1 am for your pregame and new years eve festivities!

They’ll be offering free food, party favors, and there will be no cover charge for the night.

WVU is playing so well right now. They got a little bit of a rest, two weeks, so I think they’re going to be ready. It’s going to be wonderful and a good game. I’m looking forward to WVU winning. We want to say good riddance to 2020 and a happy 2021. T.J. RADEVSKI, OWNER TJ’S SPORTS GARDEN

T.J, says they’ll host more bowl games on New Years day as well– all leading up for the big Steelers-Browns game on Sunday.