Toddler in a soiled diaper in a car while parents do drugs

Two people are arrested after accused of leaving a baby to swelter in a hot car while they did drugs.

Police say not only had 30-year-old David Dexter and 28-year-old Christen Wilson purchased drugs with their two-year-old daughter in the vehicle, at least one had allegedly used in front of the child as the little girl roamed the car.

Police say the vehicle was filthy, littered with open and spoiled food, crawling with roaches.

They say the toddler was wearing a diaper that was soiled, sagging to nearly her knees.

Her legs had numerous red scabs covering them and the child had an open wound on the right side of her neck, which had drawn small insects.

David Dexter allegedly told police the toddler suffered that wound when she accidentally bumped into someone’s lit cigarette while walking downtown. He did not believe she needed medical attention

Authorities say they found empty syringe cases, a green fabric arm band, and plastic straws containing a white, powdery substance inside that car.