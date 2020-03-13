Toilet paper litters roadside on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday.

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

We’ve reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source the dump is unclear.