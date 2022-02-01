Tom Brady officially retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being penalized during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL, for real this time.

Brady made the announcement on his social channels.

‘This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that need my attention,’ Brady said.

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

In his statement, Brady makes no mention of the Patriots organization.

Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL and won 7 Super Bowls.