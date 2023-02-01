Tom Brady announced on his social media platform’s that he is retiring, ‘for good’

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a video on Twitter. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors — I could go on forever, there’s too many,” Brady said in the video. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

‘I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football,

I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you’ Brady said in an Instagram post.

Brady, 45, also announced he was retiring after the 2021 season before changing his mind 40 days later and returning to play this past year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner who ends his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89.214) and touchdown passes (649)

