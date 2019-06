A longtime leader in the construction trades in the Northern Panhandle has passed away.

Tom Cerra of Wheeling died Saturday.

Cerra was a founding member of Project BEST, a labor-management group.

Cerra was also part of the original group who founded the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival, serving as its first chairman.

Visitation will be at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Elm Grove Friday noon to 3 and 5pm to 8p. His funeral service will be at St Michael’s Saturday at 10 am