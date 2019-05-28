Tornado slams through Roseville, Ohio

It has officially been ruled an EF1 tornado that slammed through Roseville, Ohio, in the middle of the night.

Jeff Jadwin, Muskingum County EMA Director, says the National Weather Service has been there and made an official ruling.

Several homes and at least one apartment building have been deemed uninhabitable.

Massive trees were toppled, roof shingles were torn off, power lines are hanging from utility poles.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at the Roseville Community Center.

Due to the heat and humidity, they are urging people to go there, spend some time and cool off.

Jadwin says it’s particularly vital for people who are elderly, ill or on oxygen.

John Cottrell is thankful that he and his wife were awakened by their dog at about 2 a.m.

He says he felt pressure in the house, and heard a roaring noise like a train.

In the end, the house where they’ve lived for 25 years and raised their two children is smashed under a huge fallen tree.

So is their car, which Cottrell says he just finished paying off.

Everyone is considering themselves fortunate because there were no injuries.