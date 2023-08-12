ASHLAND, KNOX, & RICHLAND, OH TORNADO WARNED CELL

UPDATE August 12, 4:55 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma, has issued a Harrison and Carroll counties in Ohio until 4:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dennison, or near Uhrichsville, moving east at 30 mph.

Ping-pong ball size hail is possible.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed, damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely, and may cause power outages.

UPDATE August 12, 3:39 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma, has added Coshocton and Tuscarawas Counties to the Tornado Warning until 9 p.m. August 12.

Ohio — The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma, has issued a tornado warning for Ashland, Knox and Richland Ohio until 9 p.m. August 12.

Significant severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening across the Ohio Valley.

Tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts are possible, along with locally heavy rain.

