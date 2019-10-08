Toys “R” Us Launches New Website

Toys “R” Us announced on their Twitter page, along with the hashtag a #newwaytoplay that they have a new website for the ultimate online toy experience.

Explore the ultimate online toy experience at https://t.co/uGZMjODwAV featuring hot toy reviews, the latest trends and unique content for kids of all ages! To power your shopping experience we've partnered with @Target so you can check out with confidence and ease. pic.twitter.com/EdSp8iSGkz — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) October 8, 2019

So far the website features a section for Top Trending toys (housing toys like Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo Plush, Nerf N-Strike Disruptor Blaster, and Baby Alive Shimmer ‘n Splash Mermaid) as well as a section for reviews, Hot & New toys, Trending Toys, and DIY Activities.

Toys R Us has also partnered with Target to power the new site’s checkout system.