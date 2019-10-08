Toys “R” Us Launches New Website

Toys “R” Us announced on their Twitter page, along with the hashtag a #newwaytoplay that they have a new website for the ultimate online toy experience.

So far the website features a section for Top Trending toys (housing toys like Sesame Street Love to Hug Elmo Plush, Nerf N-Strike Disruptor Blaster, and Baby Alive Shimmer ‘n Splash Mermaid) as well as a section for reviews, Hot & New toys, Trending Toys, and DIY Activities.

Toys R Us has also partnered with Target to power the new site’s checkout system.

