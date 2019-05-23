Traffic Advisory for Weekend Half-Marathon Events

The Wheeling Police Department would like to remind motorists traveling throughout the City of Wheeling on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 to be aware of those participating in this weekend’s half-marathon.

Running and walking events will begin around 7:30 a.m., with the half-marathon race starting at 8 a.m. in downtown. The race will last until roughly 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 24 & SATURDAY, MAY 25:

FRIDAY: Parking is permitted in these areas all day and evening on May 24.

SATURDAY: Police will be clearing the course of any vehicle parked in a POSTED “NO PARKING” area after 12:01 a.m., Saturday, May 25.

Areas that will be strictly enforced are: Elm Grove Business District, Fulton area, parts of Downtown and Center/South Wheeling.

Parking will be permitted once the race fully concludes late Saturday morning.

Vehicles will be TOWED if not properly moved in time for the race.

While spectators are encouraged to cheer on participants, those in the downtown area are being asked to park in the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center, 1401 Main Street, or other off-street parking venues.

Those who will need to travel on the race route are urged to go below the posted speed limit and be extra cautious of those running or walking. Wheeling Police officers will be stationed at most major intersections.

Should rain occur, motorists are advised to reduce their speed and to watch for walkers and runners.

SUNDAY, MAY 26:

Motorists should also be advised that on Sunday, May 26, the ‘Tough as Nails’ Challenge will begin around 12 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. various road closures and delays will take place during this time in downtown and Center Wheeling.