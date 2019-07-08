Traffic Stop Ends with Three Arrests

Officers patrolling the National Road area made a traffic stop on Elm Street in Woodsdale for a vehicle not having its headlights turned on late Friday night.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, Adam John Bennett, continually disobeyed officers’ orders and attempted multiple times to exit the vehicle. Bennett eventually got out of the vehicle and became physically and verbally aggressive towards the officer.

Two other individuals, in a separate vehicle, approached the officer and Bennett and started to become physically involved in the situation. Police were able to get Bennett under control, and a second officer detained the other two individuals.

Arrested were: Adam John Bennett, 40 of Triadelphia, W.Va. with driving while revoked for DUI, DUI first offense, Battery on an Officer, and Obstructing; Melinda Giustiniani, 43 of Triadelphia, W.Va. with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer, and Justin Shane Allen, 19 of Wheeling with assault on an officer.

All were taken to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.