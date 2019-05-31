Traffic stop results in crack cocaine bust

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Johnson AKA- “Jim” a 41-year-old male from Cleveland and Kyle Shepherd a 28-year-old male from Bellaire after a traffic stop in St. Clairsville, Ohio on Thursday night.

A very large amount of suspected crack/ cocaine and cash money was discovered during this traffic stop, with the help of K-9 Xyrem. Criminal Interdiction Unit’s investigated further into this discovery which led them to a hotel located in St. Clairsville. A discovery from there led to the seizure of more crack/ cocaine and cash money.

Deputies seized nearly 112 grams of crack/ cocaine which equals approximately 4 ounces with a street value of $11,000 dollars, along with seizure of over $ 3,800 dollars in cash.

Michael Johnson and Kyle Shepherd were both booked into Belmont County Jail on Felon 1 charges of Possession of Cocaine, and Felony 1 Charges of Trafficking in Cocaine which carries a $40,000 dollar bond.