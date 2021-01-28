Tragedy sheds light on the need for mental health resources

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After a man stabs his wife and daughter then kills himself, people are focusing on what you should do if a person in your life is in a mental health crisis.

A judge and a mental health professional speak out, saying it’s a simple question with no simple answer. Belmont County Common Pleas Judge John Vavra says every police officer will agree.

“This is the toughest decision they have to make,” said Judge Vavra. “Because of a lack of facilities. We don’t have a mental health hospital or a detention area.”

What they have is the county jail.

“Putting them in jail solves the immediate need, but not the long-term problem,” he said.

He says a counselor can visit them in jail, when permitted. Mental health professionals say the earlier the problem is addressed, the easier it is to teach family and friends the red flags to watch for.

“When they’re saying things that aren’t making sense, or they’re not eating or not sleeping,” said Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She said they can call the 24/7 crisis helpline at 1 (800)354-HELP. Or to get help silently, you can use the crisis text line.

“They can text the word HOME to 741741, and they’ll be connected with a counselor.

But in a real emergency….

“If all else fails and you’re in immediate danger, call 911 and ask for law enforcement,” said Ward.

But then you’re back to the dilemma—calling police officers when someone hasn’t committed a crime, but is acting out.

“It’s such a tough decision,” said Judge Vavra. “Again, no crime has been committed. But if you do nothing and the problem worsens, it could possibly lead to a tragedy.”