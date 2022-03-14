WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Fuel prices are giving consumers reason to pause and reconsider all kinds of spending.

Travel is no exception.

Right now, potential travelers appear to be holding off, perhaps hoping that fuel prices will ease, meaning that air fares will too.

Bill Bryson with Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel in Wheeling said if you decide on a date and a destination, you’d better book it now.

Now with gas, we’re saying ‘hey, get it booked now’. If you can get it locked in, it might save you some money in the long term. So, for both availability and price, your best bet is to get your airline tickets and do it sooner rather than later. Bill Bryson, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

Bryson said they are hearing from people wanting to go to Florida, the Caribbean, Disney and Hawaii.

Ordinarily travel season starts the day after New Years Day. This year he said calls to the travel agency are coming in later than usual, but with plenty of pent-up desire to travel.