Traveling is starting to get back to normal

Waves break on the empty tourist beach of Patong on Phuket, southern Thailand, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Thailand’s government will begin the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme to bring the tourists back to Phuket starting July 1. Even though coronavirus numbers are again rising around the rest of Thailand and prompting new lockdown measures, officials say there’s too much at stake not to forge ahead with the plan to reopen the island to fully-vaccinated travelers. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Most travel restrictions have been lifted and the travel industry is inching closer to normal.

Beaches are the most popular destination for this summer.

Disney has started doing their fireworks displays again and resorts are allowing higher occupancy rates.

Uniglobe owner Bill Bryson says more people are travelling, that doesn’t mean everywhere will busier than usual.

Destinations are just getting back to where they normally would be.

One major hurdle for some travelers was a vaccine requirement, and most companies have dropped that demand, but that doesn’t mean you wont have to get a COVID test.

“We’re seeing a lot less vaccination required. The one thing we need and we need sooner rather than later is for them to relax the rule that says you have to have a negative test to come back into the US. If you’ve been vaccinated, why do you need that?” Bill Bryson – Uniglobe Owner

Bryson said says that if you plan to travel this summer, resorts will be open, but they will still not be back to pre-pandemic standards.