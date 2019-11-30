Trial date set for WV man who admitted to killing his wife, hiding body

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a West Virginia man who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

40-year-old James Michael Kiser will go to trial in April.

Prosecutors say he admitted to killing his wife, later leading authorities to her body, buried in a shallow Kentucky grave.

Crystal Dawn Kiser allegedly wanted a divorce and began staying with her grandmother in August.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows James Kiser driver past the home on the day of the killing.

Prosecutors believe he was stalking Crystal, who had filed domestic violence petitions against her husband for years.

