BROOKE CO. (WTRF) — If you want to get some early trick-or-treating in then you’ll want to head on out to Brooke Hills Park on October 15th.

It’s $5 a person and they recommend that 4th graders and younger attend.

The walk starts at 1 PM.

There will be stations handing out candy as guests walk through the park.

To sign up to volunteer or just donate you can email the Brooke County Park Office.