COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a night celebrating heroes at Lifeline of Ohio’s Champions of Hope Gala on Saturday, October 14.

Trinity Health System announces that twenty individuals and organizations were honored for their roles in saving and healing lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Congratulations to Laurie Labishak, Market Director of Public Relations, Marketing, and Communications for Trinity Health System in Steubenville, Ohio, who received the Hospital PR Champion award for her hard work, advocacy, and commitment to Lifeline of Ohio’s Mission to save and heal lives through the gift of donation.

“The work to promote organ donation is a team effort,” Labishak said. “This award is certainly shared with the entire marketing and communications team as well as our donation committee.”

Labishak’s ability to balance education and compassion throughout the conversations was truly remarkable. Furthermore, she worked to ensure there was media coverage of Trinity Health System’s Donate Life Month flag-raising and other events throughout the year.

According to Trinity, Labishak serves on the hospital’s Donate Life Committee and continually looks for ways to integrate the donation message into the hospital’s social media and website, as well as community events. And she continues to collaborate with committee members to honor donors and support their families.

“It is humbling to have the work of your team recognized at the state level,” she said. “I am proud of each and every one of them.”

Trinity says approximately 104,000 people nationwide are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, and 20 times a day, an individual dies for lack of an available organ. That is why the work of donation champions like Laurie Labishak is so important.

For more information about organ, eye, and tissue donation or to register your donation decision, visit here.

