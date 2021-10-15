Troopers will be watching closely on School Bus Safety Week

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be driving behind school buses next week, and watching how all the other drivers behave.



At the St. Clairsville post, each trooper will be assigned to a specific school district. They’ll be watching other drivers, making sure they pay attention to flashing lights and stop signs.



“During the morning hours and when school is dismissed in the afternoon, we’re looking for violations by the motoring public, not stopping for a stopped school bus or tailgating a moving bus,” said Sgt. Brian McFarland.



And passing a school bus is the only violation that troopers don’t have to see to write a citation for.

The bus driver can document it, and send it on to the highway patrol, and they can give the driver a ticket.