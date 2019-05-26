Trump accuses Empire actor Smollett of hate crime against MAGA supporters

President Donald Trump slammed actor Jussie Smollett on Sunday for not apologizing to his supporters after his alleged staged hate crime attack in Chicago.

The gay black actor reported in January that he was the victim of a hate-fueled attack in Chicago by white men wearing MAGA hats. He said the men said racial slurs and shouted, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. But police announced weeks later that he had staged the attack and filed charges against Smollett.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump described Smollett’s actions as a “hate crime.”

“In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, ‘MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!'” he tweeted. “That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with ‘MAGA COUNTRY.’ Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people!.