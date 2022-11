Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Former President Trump could announce his 2024 Presidential run in two weeks.

According to sources from ABC News, Trump is leaning toward a 2024 Presidential run.

The announcement could come as soon as November 14, according to ABC News.

Trump spoke to supporters on Thursday night and said I will very, very, very probably do it again. OK? Very, very, very, probably. Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready.”