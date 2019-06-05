Trump reads from FDR’s prayer to the US on D-Day

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Donald Trump has read a prayer that President Franklin Roosevelt delivered in a radio address June 6, 1944.

Roosevelt gave the prayer as U.S. and allied forces were crossing the English Channel to land on the beaches of Normandy, France. Trump read from the prayer on the stage before veterans and world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II, gathered to commemorate the anniversary in Portsmouth, England.

Reading from the prayer, Trump said: “Almighty God, our sons, pride of our nation, this day, have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity.”