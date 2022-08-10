Former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video on his social media site Truth Social on Monday, August 8, just hours after news broke of an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the video, Trump takes aim at a host of issues, including inflation, the war in Ukraine and what he said was the weaponization of “law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

“We are a nation that has in many ways become a joke,” Trump says in a shot of him speaking at a lectern. “But soon we will have greatness again. It was hard working patriots like you that built this country and it is hard working patriots like you who are going to save our country.”

The video ends with a written quote: “…the best is yet to come.”

The video was released after Trump said the FBI had searched the property and a safe inside, on August 8.

US media reports, citing sources close to the investigation, said the FBI search appeared to be focused on classified documents that Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

In a fundraising email to supporters reported on August 9, Trump described the FBI search as a “Witch Hunt”.

“They are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more,” Trump said, as cited by the BBC and other outlets. “The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped.”

Credit: Donald Trump via Storyful