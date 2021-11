Former President Donald Trump now has an honorary ninth-degree black belt in taekwondo.

The former President was awarded the honor by the Kukkiwon President Lee Dong-sup in Flordia.

Former President Trump responded that “It is my honor to receive Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is magnificent martial art for self-defense. I wish to see Kukkiwon Taekwondo Team’s demonstration.”

Kukkiwon stated on their Facebook page that the ceremony is not related any other political issues.