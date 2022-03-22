Former President Donald Trump was on the Fox Business Network on Monday talking about the N-word.

Trump was claiming that Vladimir Putin was a different man now compared to when Trump was in the White House.

“I listen to him constantly using the n-word, that’s the n-word, and he’s constantly using it, the nuclear word,” Trump said

Trump continued by calling Putin a nuclear power and that the U.S is looking at Russia’s nuclear power ‘but we’re a greater nuclear power,” Trump added.

Trump also said the war in Ukraine would have never started if he was President and if he was President during the war he would do something ‘enormous’ but he would also make sure the oil was flowing because ‘if you reduce the price of oil significantly, that was is going to end.’

Trump added, ‘what you need for war is three things: money, money, and money.’