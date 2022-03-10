Former President Donald Trump was on the “Full Send” podcast and when asked about how the war Ukraine could play out.

“What do you see happening next, then? Cause it seems like the tensions are high. How does this all end? Is this going to be a long-term thing? How do you see it unfolding?” The host asked.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE

“I said this a long time ago, if this happens we are playing right into their hands – green energy. The windmills don’t work. They’re too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes,” Trump said.

Trump continued, ” And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. And I’ve been preaching this for years. The windmills ― and I had them way down ― but the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have. And they don’t work.”

Trump added, ” “By the way, they last a period of 10 years and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place nobody takes them down. They just go onto the next prairie or land and destroy that.”

On Tuesday Trump took to his website and said Europe will take advantage of the United States.

‘Just confirmed that most of Europe won’t go along with the United States in boycotting Russian oil and gas. As usual the United States will be left out there alone, being taken advantage of by Europe, as we defend them, while we read in the Fake News how everyone has come together under Biden to fight Russia.’

You can watch the podcast in full here.