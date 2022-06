Former President Donald Trump joined Fox News on Friday to provide his comments on the Roe V, Wade overturning.

The former president said he thinks it’s a decision that is ‘something that will work out for everybody.’

Trump also added, “This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago.”

Fox News asked the former president if he felt like he played a role in the decision to have Roe V. Wade reversed, Trump said, “God made the decision.”