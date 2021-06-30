Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border

FILE – In this June 23, 2020, file photo, United State Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott gives President Donald Trump a tour of a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday after the migrants caught entering the United States countines to rise.

The trip with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of border wall near Weslaco at the southern tip of Texas is the second public appearance this week by the Republican Trump

Trump pilloried Biden at an Ohio rally on Saturday, his first such event since leaving the White House, saying “dismantled America’s border defenses and incited a flood of illegal migrants like this country has never seen.”

Since taking office five months ago, Biden has reversed many of Trump’s restrictive policies and pledged a more humane system. He halted construction of Trump’s signature border wall and ended a program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico pending resolution of their U.S. asylum cases.

More than 270,000 migrants have been picked up in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector this year, making it by far the busiest stretch of the southwestern border.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden tasked with addressing the root causes of migration into the United States from Central America, visited the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso on Friday. Many Republicans, including Trump and Abbott, took shots at Harris for not visiting sooner.

Harris urged officials to focus on practical solutions in her border visit last week, saying, “This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue. We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering.”

Abbott said in a statement that Harris was ignoring the “real problem areas” along the border and said she would “fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.”