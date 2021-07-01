Trump’s team creates a new social media platform

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF)- The first of July brought a new social media platform to the app store ran by Donald Trump’s team, called GETTR.

GETTR’S is described as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas.”

Politico says the platform is ran by former Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

Currently, Donald Trump is not on the social media platform.

Trump was booted from other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook after the sites said the former President encouraged the January 6 insurrection.