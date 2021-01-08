Turbo Tax and H&R Block customers wait on second round of stimulus checks

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – The second round of $600 stimulus checks are on their way, but some individuals might not receive theirs in a timely manner.

Some customers who filed their 2019 taxes through Turbo Tax and H&R Block have yet to receive their stimulus checks.

This is due to these customers having closed their accounts since filing in 2019.

The money was sent to these closed accounts and the financial institutions have to send the money back to the IRS before it can be reissued to these customers.

They didn’t check to see if you changed accounts or where you wanted it sent. Naturally, there’s some problems with where the money went. It went to accounts that are just simply not there anymore. So, now those people have to give them information and how would you do that? That’s what they’re kind of trying to work out. Jason Haswell, Financial Advisor, The Monteverde Group

The IRS will need to collect new banking information before it can send the second round of stimulus checks to those affected.

The IRS said it’s been working on a “compressed timeline.”