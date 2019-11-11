Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
LIST: Stores offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019
Top Stories
Turkey invasion & other great videos
New Oreo flavors & other trending stories
Crews cleaning up two-alarm fire on Virginia St.
National Youth Advocate Program in need of Fosters
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Steelers defense leads way in 17-12 win over Rams
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with the Oak Glen Golden Bears football team
No. 18 Ohio State routs UMass Lowell 76-56
Hunt returns to field for Browns after NFL suspension
Season saver: Mayfield, Browns stop slide, beat Bills 19-16
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Turkey invasion & other great videos
News
by:
Brooke Chaplain
Posted:
Nov 11, 2019 / 07:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2019 / 07:11 AM EST
video
Free school lunches in West Virginia at risk
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Turkey invasion & other great videos
New Oreo flavors & other trending stories
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Alexa’s Evening Weather
Wolfhurst Fire Department remembers fallen brother
Oak Glen, community ready for playoffs following undefeated season
Ohio Co. Schools Excess Levy Renewal to provide needed resources
City of Weirton holding food, toy drive for holidays
Woman to send more than 100,000 holiday cards to U.S. troops
‘Flags for Heroes’ ceremony honors, remembers local vets
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
Alexa’s Evening Weather
Wolfhurst Fire Department remembers fallen brother
Oak Glen, community ready for playoffs following undefeated season
Ohio Co. Schools Excess Levy Renewal to provide needed resources
City of Weirton holding food, toy drive for holidays
Woman to send more than 100,000 holiday cards to U.S. troops
Trending Stories
Free school lunches in West Virginia at risk
LIST: Stores offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019
Crews cleaning up two-alarm fire on Virginia St.
‘No Shave November’ returns for a good cause
Police searching for suspects who stole thousands in Belmont County
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News