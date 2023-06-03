YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio was on scene removing turkeys, ducks, chickens, a turtle, an amphibian, cats and dogs from a West Side home on Friday.

The initial call to the house on S. Osborne Avenue was for a possible dog bite.

Jane MacMurchy from Animal Charity of Ohio says the home was in deplorable conditions that included the hoarding of animals in bad shape.

“Unfortunately, it turned out to be a deplorable hoarding situation,” explained MacMurchy. “They were living in feces, urine. Very hard to breathe, no food, no water.”

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

In total, 30 animals were removed from the home.

“I would be surprised if all of the animals that we rescued today make it,” said MacMurchy. “Some were rushed out for emergency medical. All of the rest are on their way back to our facility now for care.”

MacMurchy says it appears some of the people living there were victims themselves.

“In situations like this being that it was in the city of Youngstown, we were able to call on the code enforcement officers, we were able to call on community police,” explained MacMurchy. “So, we all came together and everybody pulled all their resources and we were able to get some much-needed necessities and much-needed help for these people.”

Charges are pending for the owner of the home, according to MacMurchy.

MacMurchy says the house has been condemned.