Turnpike tolls to rise again in new year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will go up 6 percent in the new year for both E-ZPass users and cash customers.

The increase is set to start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions except for three “cashless” toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.

Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.

The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.

The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass and from $7.20 to $7.50 for those who use the turnpike’s “toll by plate.”

Tolls will not rise Jan. 5 at three western Pennsylvania highways: Pennsylvania Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass or Amos. K. Hutchinson Bypass), and the Gateway tolling point (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76). Tolls on those highways increased last October.

Officials said the increase is needed to meet escalating debt service costs. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission by law must pay PennDOT $450 million per year to support mass transit.

They said the increases also support maintenance of the turnpike’s aging roads.