TV actor Erik Estrada talks about upcoming Fantasy In Lights Parade expressing excitement as this year’s newest grand marshall

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Erik Estrada will join two more grand marshalls in this year’s Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade next Friday night.

Estrada along with Kathie Brown from Wheeling Health Right and Reverend Darrell Cummings, who is the pastor at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, are part of this year’s grand marshall ensemble.

Estrada says he is really looking forward to the holiday event that is making its 35th annual return.

“It’s going to be a wonderful time and I am so looking forward to and I’m in the Valley again. The Chrisagis brothers are going to be on the float with me. That’s what’s really cool. They’re going to be with me in the parade. They’re going to be waving. I am going to make them do all the waving. I am just going to smile.” Erik Estrada, Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade Grand Marshall

90 units will participate in the parade, and will include marching bands, and plenty of floats.

Organizers are encouraging everybody to come early because roads will be closed.

The parade is next Friday and it will air on WTRF CBS from 6:30 to 8 PM.

7News Anchor Kathyn Ghion and Sports Anchor Scott Nolte will emcee the entire event.