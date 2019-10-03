Twitter removes President Trump’s Nickelback meme taking aim at Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — On Thursday, Twitter removed a tweet President Donald Trump posted a day earlier, which featured Nickelback’s 2005 hit “Photograph” and the song’s music video, edited to attack Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The clip featured a much-memed still of Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger holding up a framed photograph, but this time the framed photo was edited to show a 2014 picture of Biden and his son Hunter Biden with Devon Archer, a Ukranian gas company executive.

During this shot, Kroeger sings “Look at this photograph, every time I do it makes me laugh.”

According to Business Insider, Twitter removed the video based on a copyright claim.

The video also showed Biden during a Fox News interview saying he’d never spoken to his son about his business dealings, followed by the image of the two with the Ukranian businessman on a golf course.

Hunter Biden previously worked for Burisma Holdings, which was founded by Archer, who is a political ally of the Ukrainian president. At the time, however, the White House said that there was no conflict because Biden was a private citizen. There has been no evidence that any inappropriate dealings happened between either Biden or an the Ukraine.

Over the past two weeks, Trump has faced backlash and now an impeachment inquiry over the release of a transcript of a July 25 call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he was documented as withholding military aid in exchange for the Ukranian government investigating both Bidens.

A whistleblower made a complaint regarding the call, citing that the call was an abuse of power to gain information from a foreign country that would interfere with the 2020 Presidential Election.

The phone call has also pointed to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence, who will likely face questioning over their roles in the call.

It’s not clear who made the copyright claim.