Twitter tracks road conditions, says West Virginia has some of the worst

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – According to a recent map that retrieved Twitter data, roadway conditions in West Virginia have not been up to par.

There’s just huge pot holes where you can’t even go into the next road to avoid it because there’s another one. We’ve actually popped our tire going through these roads and having to get it fixed to go home. Sylvia Thompson, West Virginia Resident

Local residents are complaining about what they call “unacceptable road conditions.”

Many of these complaints have recently been tracked on a brand-new map released from Partcatalog.com that tracks geotagged Twitter data in the last month.

The map used data from more than 70,000 tweets with people using hashtags, such as pothole or road conditions.

According to the map’s data, West Virginia’s roadway conditions ranked 2nd worst in the nation.

The worst thing they did was set up construction on the Kroger exit, which is a detour road, and now it’s a mess. I actually go up 470 just to get into Wheeling because it’s bad. My wife sat there, going to pick up my daughter, she sat there 30 minutes to get from Elm Grove to 16th Street, and that’s ridiculous. Larry Williams, West Virginia Resident

It’s not just backroads residents are complaining about. Some people would like to see a decrease in the numbers of construction projects taking place all at once.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation said they’re concerned with the number of complaints and they’re doing everything in their power to improve the state’s roads.