Two arrested in a drug bust in Bridgeport

Units from the Bridgeport police, and with the assistance of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Kaytin D. Centeno and Guyy Antwone Hall from Canton, Ohio last night.

The couple was booked for F4 trafficking in drugs and M4 drug paraphernalia.

Bridgeport discovered the couple after they received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business.

Upon arrival, police stated they could smell the odor of marijuana.

Units then searched the vehicle and found 1.27 pounds of marijuana with drug paraphernalia and $2710 dollars in cash.

Hall and Centeno were both taken to the Belmont County Jail.