Two arrested in Monroe County for methamphetamines

Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people early this morning possession and trafficking methamphetamines.

Jenna Colley, out of Martins Ferry, OH and Justin Keirs out of Triadelphia, WV was stopped for a traffic violation on SR7 South of Barnes Run.

Deputy Copley along with K-9 Sakra performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle, where K-9 Sakara made a narcotic indication on the vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Copley seized approximately 2.15 pounds of methamphetamines.

Colley and Keirs were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.