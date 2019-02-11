Two Brooke County athletes play in prestigious football tournament

The Bret Cooper Junior Academic All American Bowl is the one of the most prestigious football tournaments across the United States that features some of the best student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

Only two athletes from West Virginia played in this passed tournament.

12-year-old Gavin and Garrett Moore are two Brooke County cousins with a lot in common.

Both young men are exceptional students, star athletes and the only two from West Virginia to play in the recently passed Bret Cooper Junior Academic All American Bowl.

“They’re both forces to be reckoned with, definitely,” said Miranda Moore, Gavin’s mom.

Loved ones, coaches and city leaders all met in Follansbee Sunday for a special ceremony to give the two players credit where it’s due.

“All star games around here mean you’re playing in Wheeling, you’re playing in Charleston. These two young men played in Dallas which is a great honor,” said Mayor David Velegol, Follansbee.

“I actually coached both of them in the All Star game at the end of the year when they pick kids from different teams and they put them on teams and I got to coach both of them from our side of the all star team and they’re both incredible athletes,” said Jason Mozingo, Head Coach, Brooke Bruins.

On the field, Garrett goes by “Bear” and they call Gavin “G-Money”. They played for two different Brooke County teams, Garrett for Follansbee and the Gavin for Wellsburg before the two teams merged into one Brooke Middle School team.

“I’ve been playing for the Wellsburg Colts for I think six years now and I’ve been pushing my hardest to be the best as I can,” said Gavin Moore.

The Moore cousins play multiple positions for their local teams but played line backer for the All American Bowl. They’re both some tough hitters but admit it wasn’t easy playing among some of the nation’s best.

“Some of them were like real big, real fast, real strong,” said Gavin Moore.

The competition was no match for them, though. In fact, they barely have a day off. Both consistently make all star teams for wrestling and baseball.

“They’re year round sports. So we go from one and they generally have about a week or two off and then they go into the next sport,” said Ashley Moore, Garrett’s Mother.