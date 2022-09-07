COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department.

According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one of the brothers drove his car into a nearby pond.

The brother driving was parked along the water and backed into a car behind him with witnesses saying the car jumped forward into the water, per CFD.

CFD added that the first brother jumped in the water, not realizing his brother in the car was able to get out, and got stuck for over 45 minutes. The second brother also dove into the pond after the first brother did not get out, getting stuck as well.

Rescuers pulled them both out of the water and took both brothers to Riverside Hospital. The first brother was taken in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest. Authorities added they did detect a heartbeat when he was transported.

The second brother’s condition is unknown at this time.

NBC4 will provide further updates on this story when they become available.