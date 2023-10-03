WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Click It or Ticket campaign begins later this week.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is working with local law enforcement, like the Wheeling Police Department, and statewide law enforcement to encourage drivers on West Virginia roads to buckle up during the statewide Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement mobilization that runs from October 6 through the 22.

This campaign is part of a continued effort by the state’s highway safety program to increase seat belt usage in the Mountain State.

The effort is to just make sure that folks know we’re watching if you don’t have your seatbelt on. It is against the law to not wear your seatbelt and that is a safety issue. This is not a revenue source. This is none of those things. This a driver safety issue to make sure that we do not have any fatalities on the roadway. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Click It or Ticket runs in conjunction with Operation Crash Reduction, which goes from October 6 through the 9.

Both campaigns are conducted during Columbus Day weekend because statistics show that it is one of the deadliest holiday weekends for fatal crashes.

Other states with similar stats during that same time period include Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.