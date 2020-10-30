Two cases of COVID-19 at Buckeye South Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Buckeye Local South Elementary school has confirmed two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

14 individuals were sent home because of the positive cases. Contact tracing is underway, and a thorough cleaning of high touch areas is being performed.

The school is working with the Jefferson County Health Department, and individuals identified of having close contacts with the cases will be notified.

The urge parents to remind their children of the importance of hand washing and wearing face masks, and continue to enforce it within the school.

